Altha Basketball looks good for 2019
Posted by Administrator in Sports
Thursday, November 14. 2019
Altha basketball will open their season next Tuesday (Nov. 19) and Thursday (Nov. 21) at Poplar Springs. They will open their regular season at Freeport on Monday, Nov. 25 at Freeport and open their home regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Bozeman.
Altha returns 7 of their top 8 players from last year’s 11-16 team and have two incoming players that started at other schools. “Last year, we were 9-4 when we had all our players dressed. We got hit with the flu hard, teams that beat us in December without our full roster, we were able to beat in January when we got our players back. We lose Mason (Smith), but the return of Spencer Sneads and addition of Spencer Hart makes me extremely optimistic for the coming season.”, commented Coach Rogers.
“This is the deepest team that I have coached.” continued Coach Rogers. “The pre-season games at Poplar Springs, we will play all the players, we will strictly play man defense (probably for the first and last time all season) and I will get an idea of who is ready to step in and play a role. These are great kids and we should be pretty competitive the next 3 seasons. We won 34 games this summer, so not worried about games that do not count; we need to use the pre-season games to figuring out our rotation.”
Altha begins its regular season in Freeport on Monday, Nov. 25. JV will play at 2:15 and Varsity will play at 5. On Tuesday, Nov. 26th, Altha will host Bozeman with JV at 4:30, Girls Varsity at 5:30 followed by Varsity boys at 7.
Rhett Bodiford- 6’2” Senior Guard/Forward
Rhett is a 3 year starter and has slimmed up for his Senior season. He averaged 14.6 ppg and 5.8 rpg last season. Rhett has been known as a tremendous stand still shooter, but has utilized the off-season to work on being a complete player.
JoJo Varnum- 5’10” Senior Point Guard
Jojo is a 2 year starter and one of the quickest and fastest players in the area. He is a defensive specialist and ignites the fast break. Jojo averaged 5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 8.7 assists per game. He has worked hard on his shooting and passing this off season.
Spencer Sneads- 6’ Senior Post
Spencer returns to Altha after a one year stint in Malone. He has been in the Wildcats varsity lineup his sophomore year. Spencer brings a great jumper, can score inside and will help a lot on the boards. We have worked on him being a dual threat and he has improved a lot in the off season.
Spencer Hart- 6’4” Senior SG/SF
Spencer is a great asset to our program. He had a great summer and is a pure shooter. He was really becoming a complete player when he was involved in a head on collision in August. (Car went off road, over corrected to hit his vehicle.) Spencer has yet to return to practice and has started rehab. We hope that all goes well and he will return to us full speed after Christmas, anything prior to that would be a miracle. We have already had one miracle with him still with us, so we are blessed. Such a great kid, God must have plans for him down here.
Tyler Walker- 5’11” Senior SF
Tyler is a great kid and only started playing basketball last year. He is quick and fast with a good shot, he just has to learn the game.
Matthew Baxley- 5’10 Junior PF
Matthew is a competitor. Too small to play inside, but he is a bull. Matthew started the last 2 seasons and averaged 8.4 ppg with 6.0 rpg last season. He is the heart of this team. If I am going to a battle, I want all your troops like Matthew, he is a leader with his actions.
Jaron Austin-6’2 Junior PF/SF
Jaron is another great kid that has really improved his game. Spot started some last season, averaging 6ppg and 3.7 rpg. He can play in and out and has really worked on his quickness in the off season. Another great kid with a great heart and still plays the game with passion.
Jadyn Ross- 5’7 Junior Guard
This kid is without question the most improved in the gym. He played JV last season, but is a dynamo. Good shooter, quick, good ball-handler. He has worked on his weaknesses and competes every day.
Jayce McClendon- 6’ Junior Guard
Jayce had a great off season and is starting to fill out his body. May be the best defender on team. Very aggressive. Smart player, works hard, handles the ball well, gives everything he has every day.
Gabriel Lowrey- 6’ Junior Point Guard
Gabriel possesses great speed. He knows his strengths and weaknesses. He works on them and if he continues to improve, he will be in the mix. Look forward to seeing him improve as he gets more varsity experience.
Cody Barfield- 6’ Junior Forward
Cody is a great kid and probably the best defender. He has only been playing basketball a couple years and still has to refine skills; but it is not because of effort. He is a go-getter.
Caleb Howard- 6’ Junior Forward
Caleb came to us from Blountstown. He has a lot of talent. Has been hurt since he has been here and I really have not seen enough to give a accurate capsule on him.
Jacob Caulley- 6’2” Sophomore Guard
Jacob was a starter last season averaging 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 3.0 apg as a freshman. Can flat shoot the 3, can run point, can post, can do anything asked. Every day he works, he has the potential to be a tremendous player and may leave here as the best shooter to ever walk through and that’s saying a lot. Look forward to seeing him continue to improve and see where he is in a couple years.
Trace Mears- 6’2” Sophomore Guard
Trace was another player that developed a lot last season, moving into the 6th man role. Trace averaged 7.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.1 apg. He has worked on getting quicker, shoots the 3 well, working on his jump shot and becoming a complete player. If Trace keeps working and he could be a really nice player. I am enjoying watching him improve.
Heath Sims- 6’ Sophomore Guard/Forward
It would be hard to argue that Heath was not the most improved player. He has worked so hard trying to be able to play any position. Any other year, he would be getting varsity minutes. He will still see some varsity action this year, but the rest better work on Heath will go by them by next year.
“This is the deepest team that I have coached.” continued Coach Rogers. “The pre-season games at Poplar Springs, we will play all the players, we will strictly play man defense (probably for the first and last time all season) and I will get an idea of who is ready to step in and play a role. These are great kids and we should be pretty competitive the next 3 seasons. We won 34 games this summer, so not worried about games that do not count; we need to use the pre-season games to figuring out our rotation.”
Altha begins its regular season in Freeport on Monday, Nov. 25. JV will play at 2:15 and Varsity will play at 5. On Tuesday, Nov. 26th, Altha will host Bozeman with JV at 4:30, Girls Varsity at 5:30 followed by Varsity boys at 7.
Rhett Bodiford- 6’2” Senior Guard/Forward
Rhett is a 3 year starter and has slimmed up for his Senior season. He averaged 14.6 ppg and 5.8 rpg last season. Rhett has been known as a tremendous stand still shooter, but has utilized the off-season to work on being a complete player.
JoJo Varnum- 5’10” Senior Point Guard
Jojo is a 2 year starter and one of the quickest and fastest players in the area. He is a defensive specialist and ignites the fast break. Jojo averaged 5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 8.7 assists per game. He has worked hard on his shooting and passing this off season.
Spencer Sneads- 6’ Senior Post
Spencer returns to Altha after a one year stint in Malone. He has been in the Wildcats varsity lineup his sophomore year. Spencer brings a great jumper, can score inside and will help a lot on the boards. We have worked on him being a dual threat and he has improved a lot in the off season.
Spencer Hart- 6’4” Senior SG/SF
Spencer is a great asset to our program. He had a great summer and is a pure shooter. He was really becoming a complete player when he was involved in a head on collision in August. (Car went off road, over corrected to hit his vehicle.) Spencer has yet to return to practice and has started rehab. We hope that all goes well and he will return to us full speed after Christmas, anything prior to that would be a miracle. We have already had one miracle with him still with us, so we are blessed. Such a great kid, God must have plans for him down here.
Tyler Walker- 5’11” Senior SF
Tyler is a great kid and only started playing basketball last year. He is quick and fast with a good shot, he just has to learn the game.
Matthew Baxley- 5’10 Junior PF
Matthew is a competitor. Too small to play inside, but he is a bull. Matthew started the last 2 seasons and averaged 8.4 ppg with 6.0 rpg last season. He is the heart of this team. If I am going to a battle, I want all your troops like Matthew, he is a leader with his actions.
Jaron Austin-6’2 Junior PF/SF
Jaron is another great kid that has really improved his game. Spot started some last season, averaging 6ppg and 3.7 rpg. He can play in and out and has really worked on his quickness in the off season. Another great kid with a great heart and still plays the game with passion.
Jadyn Ross- 5’7 Junior Guard
This kid is without question the most improved in the gym. He played JV last season, but is a dynamo. Good shooter, quick, good ball-handler. He has worked on his weaknesses and competes every day.
Jayce McClendon- 6’ Junior Guard
Jayce had a great off season and is starting to fill out his body. May be the best defender on team. Very aggressive. Smart player, works hard, handles the ball well, gives everything he has every day.
Gabriel Lowrey- 6’ Junior Point Guard
Gabriel possesses great speed. He knows his strengths and weaknesses. He works on them and if he continues to improve, he will be in the mix. Look forward to seeing him improve as he gets more varsity experience.
Cody Barfield- 6’ Junior Forward
Cody is a great kid and probably the best defender. He has only been playing basketball a couple years and still has to refine skills; but it is not because of effort. He is a go-getter.
Caleb Howard- 6’ Junior Forward
Caleb came to us from Blountstown. He has a lot of talent. Has been hurt since he has been here and I really have not seen enough to give a accurate capsule on him.
Jacob Caulley- 6’2” Sophomore Guard
Jacob was a starter last season averaging 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 3.0 apg as a freshman. Can flat shoot the 3, can run point, can post, can do anything asked. Every day he works, he has the potential to be a tremendous player and may leave here as the best shooter to ever walk through and that’s saying a lot. Look forward to seeing him continue to improve and see where he is in a couple years.
Trace Mears- 6’2” Sophomore Guard
Trace was another player that developed a lot last season, moving into the 6th man role. Trace averaged 7.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.1 apg. He has worked on getting quicker, shoots the 3 well, working on his jump shot and becoming a complete player. If Trace keeps working and he could be a really nice player. I am enjoying watching him improve.
Heath Sims- 6’ Sophomore Guard/Forward
It would be hard to argue that Heath was not the most improved player. He has worked so hard trying to be able to play any position. Any other year, he would be getting varsity minutes. He will still see some varsity action this year, but the rest better work on Heath will go by them by next year.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)