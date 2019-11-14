Dec. 4 FDOT workshop will discuss westbound old Trammell Bridge

RE: State Road 20 Apalachicola River Bridge (Westbound Old Trammell Bridge) Project Development and Environment Study
Calhoun and Liberty Counties
Financial Project
Identification Number: 439202-2-22-01
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a workshop concerning the above-referenced project Wednesday, Dec. 4, at W. T. Neal Civic Center, 17773 NE Pear Street, Blountstown. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST.
This workshop is being held to provide an opportunity for Calhoun County, Liberty County, City of Blountstown, City of Bristol officials and key staff, Calhoun and Liberty counties Chambers of Commerce, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council, and the Calhoun Liberty Hospital to discuss the westbound old Trammell Bridge. This workshop is open to the public.
The purpose of the study is to evaluate multiple alternatives relative to the westbound old Trammell Bridge and how these alternatives will impact motor vehicle and navigation activities along the project area, as well as identify how the bridge’s function provides service to the local community. Additional project information is available and can be viewed on the project website (nwflroads.com/projects/439202-2
).
A public kick-off meeting was held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 to introduce the project and study timeline. A second public meeting will follow this workshop in summer 2020 to provide the public an opportunity to review updated project information, ask questions, and provide input.
This workshop is being held without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact the Project Manager, at the information listed below, at least seven days prior to the workshop.
Should you have any questions regarding the project or this workshop, please contact Joy Swanson Pleas, FDOT Project Manager, toll-free at (888) 638-0250, extension 1505, via email at joy.swansonpleas@dot.state.fl.us, or by mail at 1074 Highway 90, Chipley, Florida 32428. You may also contact Ian Satter, FDOT District Three Public Information Director, at toll-free (888) 638-0250, extension 1205, or via email at ian.satter@dot.state.fl.us
.