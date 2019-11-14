Win $$ off City utility bill in Main Street ‘s Decorating Contest

Main Street Blountstown is bringing back their annual Christmas decorating competition! We want to encourage everyone to decorate for the Christmas season and show everyone who comes through our town that we truly BELIEVE!
Your decorations don’t have to be fancy or elaborate. Simply string one or two strands of lights on your shrubbery or porch. Or, go all out and enter the competition. The event is open to all residents of Blountstown.
There are three categories for the contest—residential, commercial and civic/church. The City of Blountstown has agreed to award prizes to the top three participants in each category. First place winners will receive a $200 credit on their CITY utility bill. Second place winners will receive a $100 credit and third place winners will receive a $50 credit.
Go by one of the following businesses to sign up and receive a copy of the guidelines: Benjamin Walden Creations, Pretty Girlz, Blountstown Drugs, Golden’s Drugs or The Diamond Corner. Completed forms can be returned to the same locations.
The deadline to enter is November 25 at 4 p.m. Decorations have to be completed and turned on no later than December 3. Displays must be on for judging from 6 to 9 p.m. each day from December 3 through December 6. No specific time for judging will be announced.
Only those people who turn in a completed application will be judged.
For questions, call Benjamin Walden @ 1-850-643-7250.