Sheriff's Log for 11/13/19

Wednesday, November 13. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 3
John Joseph Raines - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment-possess and or use
November 4
Anita Kinsley Dobbins - aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Travis Reid Hayes - disturbing peace/breach peace
November 5
Melissa Diane Cram - convicted felon registration
Bobby Lee Dean Humphrey - violation of probation, failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Christopher D. Kinslow - violation of probation
Lisa Ann Vaughn - violation of probation
November 6
Justin Garrett Griffin - violation of probation
Pierre Ramon Metcalf - violation of probation
November 7
Willie Holmes - possession of naracotic equipment, possess and or use, weapon offense/engage in criminal offense with weapon subsq offense
November 8
Willie Holmes - weapon offense/use display etc weapon during felony under indictment, carrying concealed weapon/firearm

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 7
Katie Renae Varnum - domestic battery (bodily harm)
Lanette Nicole Harp - obstruct without violence

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
