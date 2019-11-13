Legals for 11-13-19
Wednesday, November 13. 2019
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-CP-000045
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEWIS TERRY,
Decedent,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration in the ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEWIS TERRY, deceased (“Decedent”) (“Estate”), File Number 2019-CP-000045, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; and that Decedent’s date of death was November 15, 2018. The value of the Estate totals less than $75,000.00, all of which are exempt and will inure to Decedent’s surviving spouse.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the Estate of Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 6, 2019.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law Justin William Terry, Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 70975 17510 NE Jane Street
The Hartford Firm, PLLC Blountstown, Florida 32424
20735 Central Avenue East Phone (850) 643-6125
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of: PROBATE DIVISION
THOMAS DELTON WEBB,
FILE NO: 2019-46 PR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Thomas Delton Webb, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, File Number 2019-46 PR, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3)
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 6, 2019.
Attorneys for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay Milton s/ Tammy McKinnie
A. Clay Milton TAMMY McKINNIE
Florida Bar No. 013185 2924-A Green Street
cmilton@fmc.legal Marianna, Florida 32446
H. Matthew Fuqua
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street (32446)
Post Office Box 1508 Marianna, Florida 32447 Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building exterior (roofs, walls, windows etc.) at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM CDT located in the Emergency Operations Center at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Exterior
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NO. GC2018092545-016004-6204: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger #3 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 11/28/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016004-6204:: Roof and Siding Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On November 29, 2019 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 5 (five) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West, Blountstown FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Cynthia Burkes
Dana Cooper
Jessie Shuler
Tommy Dawsey
Brenda Moore
