Johnnie Mae Yon Remember that Kool-Aid commercial? You know the one where all the neighborhood kids gather at one house.
That’s a great depiction of our home - the home of James Elwood and Johnnie Mae Yon. A place where you were always welcomed. A place where you always felt loved. On November 10th, 2019, Mama (Johnnie Mae) reunited with the love of her life - James Elwood.
Johnnie Mae Jenks was born on June 6, 1935. She married James Elwood Yon on August 2, 1952 - one of the happiest days of her life. Johnnie Mae and James were the loving parents of seven (7) children: Janice Lilly (husband Joe), James Elwood Yon Jr., Betty Ann Horne (husband Joe), Deborah Yon (deceased at birth), Beckie Yon, Lisa Yon (deceased) & Gina Yon. Adored grandchildren and great grandchildren include: Amanda Yon-Gates, Bri Begor, James, Ja’Mez, Taye & Matthew Gates; James Daniel, Kylee, Adley & Paisley Yon; Joshua, Kristina, Benjamin & Josiah Lilly; Erica Scarborough (husband David), Kristen, Kayden & Abigail; Jared, Kimberly, Callahan & Eliza Lilly; and Caitlin Griffin. Love adoptions include Richard Burke, Jayne Parker, William Hazlewood & her beloved chihuahua Peanut. There are countless others who were blanketed by Mama and Daddy’s love throughout the years.
You may have known her as Mama, Aunt Johnnie Mae, Granny, Granny Yon, Mrs. Johnnie or Mrs. Yon when she worked for the Blountstown school system. Whatever the moniker, you counted yourself blessed to be in her life. She shared her loved unconditionally and from an endless reservoir of care and compassion. She made you feel like “one of hers.” Many of you likely recall her famous Sunday dinners. Remember her fried chicken or pork chops seasoned to perfection, served with fresh vegetables right out of the garden and her sweet tea? Perhaps your favorite was one of her mouthwatering homemade biscuits hot from the oven or her delicious pound cake. Regardless of how much food there was (or wasn’t), you were always welcomed at her table. Somehow, someway, Mama always found a way to make it work. Maybe your favorite memory is shelling peas, shucking corn or making pickles side-by-side with her. Perhaps you’re reliving the moments of pure joy as she and Daddy cheered for our softball teams. Could your favorite memory be watching Jay Leno or the Atlanta Braves with her on television or simply chatting with her about life events? Whatever memory is your favorite, we hope recalling these precious moments and sharing those memories with others will bring you joy, comfort and peace as we celebrate Mama’s life. It’s our belief that Mama and Daddy are reaping the rewards in Heaven for the love they so freely gave to all of us.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Scotts Ferry with Reverend Joshua Lilly and Reverend Ken Taylor officiating. Interment followed in Old Shiloh Cemetery in Scotts Ferry.
All arrangement were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.