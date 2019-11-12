Jessie Mae (Ayers) Bailey Price, age 100 of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home in Blountstown.
Jessie Mae was born on October 29, 1919 in Altha, FL to Jesse McKinley Ayers and Allie Mae Ayers and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was a retired school teacher with 40 ½ years of teaching. Jessie Mae mainly taught mathematics at Blountstown High School and served as a senior class sponsor for multiple graduating classes. She received her Master’s degree from Florida State University. Jessie Mae was a member of Blountstown Woman’s Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the local garden club. She was a Master Gardener. She enjoyed gardening, reading, needle-working, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband George Cephas Bailey; parents, Jesse McKinley Ayers and Allie Mae Ayers; brothers Mack, Bill, and Spencer; and sisters, Carolyn (Dykes) and Cathy (Smith).
Survivors include, one daughter, Ellen Carroll and husband, Gary of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Jennifer White and Jessica Sue Buie and husband, Michael; six great-grandchildren: Mark White and wife, Aniza, Austin Buie and wife, Grace, Eric White and fiancé, Lauren Koenig, Linsey Buie Romani and husband, Jake, Ryan Buie, and Grace White; one sister, Abbye Faurot and husband, Billy of Blountstown; numerous nephews and nieces along with their families.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.