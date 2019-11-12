Johnny Preston Griffin, 82 of Blountstown, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
Johnny was born in Blountstown March 31, 1937 to the late Tom Griffin and Fronie Barton Griffin. He was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and was a carpenter and a small business owner in Blountstown. He loved watching Florida State Football, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Other than his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his brother Hubert Griffin and sisters, Marjorie Bryant and Lela Mitchell.
Survivors include his sons, John Griffin of Leavenworth, Kansas; James Griffin of Tallahassee and Eric Daniels of Blountstown; daughters, Dianne Kiss and her husband Ernie of Tarpon Springs, Florida and Wendy Daniels of Blountstown; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services to honor and to celebrate Johnny’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Riley Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449