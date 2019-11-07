Tigers finish regular season 10-0

PANAMA CITY- It was the battle of the unbeatens competing for the inaugural Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Division Championship. Twelve teams were whittled down to two during a three-week tournament that ended the regular season. Blountstown and Baker went through the season and tournament unscathed.
Blountstown won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Baker received the opening kickoff and Blountstown made a strong, early statement on defense forcing Baker to a three-and-out. The Tigers began their first possession on their own 35 yard line and converted a 3rd and 11 with a Logan Pumprey to Alex Valdex 37 yard reception. Two plays later, Valdez walked in the end zone untouched from 11 yards out. Pola McCloud added the extra point as the Tigers took the early 7-0 lead with 7:37 left in the 1st quarter.
Baker would answer with a long, time consuming drive to end the 1st quarter. Baker drove 60 yards in 12 plays converting two 3rd downs and a short 4th down while taking 6:30 off the clock. A 1 yard run by Eric McQueen tied the game at 7 with 1:07 in the 1st quarter. That lead would last only one more play.
After the Baker kickoff, Blountstown’s Treven Smith took the first handoff to the house for a 60 yard TD run. The extra point attempt failed but the Tigers reclaimed the lead at 13-7 with :48 seconds to play in the 1st quarter.
The second quarter began with the Tigers forcing their will upon the Gators. Another three-and-out by the Tiger defense forced a Gator punt. Alex Valdex returned the punt inside Baker territory to the 49 yard line. Blountstown faced a 4th and 1 from the Baker 26 when Smith ripped off a 24 yard run to the Gator 2 yard line. On the next play, Garrett Martin bulled his way into the paint for the Tiger score. Alex Valdez ran in the 2-point conversion giving the Tigers the 21-7 lead with 8:05 left in the first half.
Baker was stymied again by the Tiger defense and was staring at a 4th and 6 on their own 42 yard line. Baker lined up to punt the ball away but faked the punt and tried to pass the ball but the pass fell incomplete giving the Tigers the ball in Baker territory to start their next drive. Four plays later, Pumphrey hit Smith with a 19 yard pass with 3:23 to play in the half and the Tigers took the 27-7 lead into the locker room.
Blountstown would start a drive late in the 3rd quarter to put the game away. A 15 play drive covered 88 yards and eat 8:04 of clock. Logan Pumphrey went the last 6 yards on a bootleg keeper around the right side giving Blountstown the 33-7 lead with 6:42 to play. Baker would fumble away their last chance effort on their next possession. Pola McCloud recovered the fumble securing the Tigers with the 33-7 victory.
The Tiger offense churned out 325 total yards on 44 plays. Treven Smith scored 2 TD’s adding to his school record 55 total TD’s for his career. Smith ran for 115 yards on 13 carries and caught 2 passes for 56 yards. Alex Valdez added 40 yards on 10 carries to go along with a big 37 yard catch. QB Logan Pumphrey chipped in 37 yards rushing while going 3 of 5 passing for 93 yards.
The Tiger defense was lights out all night holding the Gators to only 134 total yards of offense and 1 TD. The Gators had averaged 37 points per game through their first 9 games. Brent McCrone was all over the field making 13 tackles including a sack. Zeb Kelley, Mikis Engram, Carson Hatchett and Garrett Martin all had double digit tackles for the Tigers.
The Tigers (10-0) complete the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2013. The Tigers enter the FHSAA Class A playoffs as the #1 seed in Region 2. They will receive a bye in week 1 of the playoffs and return to action on Friday, November 15th at 7:30. Blountstown will host the winner of the Port St. Joe/Bozeman game played on November 8th at Bozeman.