Trucks collide causing damage to jewelry store

According to Blountstown Police Department report, two semi trucks collided at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 71 in Blountstown Friday causing significant damage to The Diamond Corner, a local jewelry store.
One semi, driven by Quintin Cumbee for Roberts and Roberts, Inc., reported that he had veered into the left turn lane to make a wide right turn. Cumbee also told officers that he had his right turn signal on and as he turned right the second semi proceeded to turn right between his vehicle and The Diamond Corner building.
Vehicle 2 was driven by Derrick Phillips for R and S Excavation, Inc. Vehicle 1 struck vehicle 2 pushing it into the building and the pedestrian cross walk sign.
Phillips was trapped in his vehicle and was later transported to TMH. Damage to The Diamond Corner was estimated at $15,000.