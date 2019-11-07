Man, woman facing multiple charges

On October 30, Deputy Chason with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was on stationary patrol at Scott’s Ferry General Store.
While there, he observed an older model white Cadillac turning onto Blon Carter Road without using a turn signal. Deputy Chason pulled out of the store, got behind the vehicle, and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle continued to travel at approximately 30 MPH and after a few hundred yards of the driver not stopping, Deputy Chason initiated his siren. The vehicle continued onto Iola Road and then on to SR 71. Once on SR 71 the driver turned southbound onto Hwy 71 and passed over the Chipola River bridge. While the vehicle was on the bridge, Deputy Chason saw two separate baggies come out of the passenger side window and into the river. Once off of the bridge, he also saw a sock come out of the drivers side window into the highway. Deputy Hansford was later able to recover the sock that was thrown.
One mile south of Hwy 392, the vehicle continued to flee and Deputy Chason began a pit maneuver on the vehicle. Before he was able to pit the vehicle, it came to a stop. Deputy Chason exited his vehicle and the driver of the Cadillac attempted to exit his vehicle as well. Deputy Chason tased the subject who he identified as Ellery Levi Dobbins. Dobbins was then placed in cuffs and detained as was his passenger, Olivia Wiggins.
Deputy Hansford then arrived on the scene and searched through the contents of the sock that was thrown from the window. Inside the sock were two separate baggies. Inside one baggie was a quarter, a gum wrapper, and residue of a burnt substance that tested positive for Heroin. In the other baggie was a gray colored rock which resembled, and tested positive for, Fentanyl and Heroin.
Deputy Chason and Deputy Hansford searched the vehicle and found multiple drug related items. On the dash of the driver side of the vehicle, Deputy Chason located a pink and green coin like purse and inside was a used pipe that contained a large amount of residue. The residue tested positive for Heroin, Fentanyl, and Crack Cocaine. Also located on the floor of the driver’s side were 2 spoons each with Cocaine residue, a straw containing Crack residue and Fentanyl in it’s original packaging weighing out to 10.4 grams.
Located in the back seat on the passenger’s side was a black lock box containing a Raven Arms .25 caliber pistol which had been previously reported stolen, an H&R Smith and Wesson, a pellet rifle, a digital scale, and a large number of baggies.
Wiggins is currently on state probation and also had an active warrant out of Bay County.
Based on the above mentioned information, Ellery Dobbins has been charged with the following: flee and attempt to elude LEO (lights and sirens active), trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (Heroin), possession of firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and 4 counts of possession of drug equipment.
Olivia Wiggins has been charged with: trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (Heroin), possession of firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, 4 counts of possession of drug equipment, and violation of probation.