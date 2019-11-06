Sheriff's Log for 11/06/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
October 30
Matthew Pearle - criminal registration
Timothy Hall - failure to appear, violation of probation
Cody Allen Skipper - out of county warrant
October 31
Dyquan Tyree Farmer - failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Daffney Hughes - contempt of court/circuit or county
Matthew Jason Smith - violation of probation
Ellery Levi Dobbins - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, drugs-traffic/phenethylamines 10 grams or more, cocaine-possess/with intent to sell manufacture,deliver etc., schedule 11, heroin-possess/with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, schedule 1 larc/grand of firearm, possess of weapon/by convicted felon forearm or conceal weapon, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess or use, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess or use,narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess or use, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess or use
November 1
Michael Anthony Barnes - violation of probation
Robert Lee Byrd - out of county warrant
Christopher Lavel Williams - amphetamine-possess/with sell manufacture deliver, schedule II or III or IV, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical
November 3
John Joseph Raines - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotics equipment-possess and or use
November 4
Anita Kinsley Dobbins - aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Travis Reid Hayes - disturbing peace/breach peace
