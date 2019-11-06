Legals for 11-06-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, November 6. 2019
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000114CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CHARLENE R. CLARK, ET. AL
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JOE WEBB,
Current Residence, Unknown, but whose last address was:
5338 POTOSI PL, PENSACOLA, FL 32504
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida, to-wit:
LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13 BLOCK “A”, BOYD CENTER, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on eEX Legal, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 12425 28th Street North, Suite 200, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, on or before November 29, 2019 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand seal of the Court on this 23rd day of October, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection
Notice of Intent to Issue Permits
Oil & Gas Program
Drilling Permit Nos. 1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378 and 1379
Cholla Petroleum, Inc.
Calhoun County, Florida
The Department of Environmental Protection (Department) gives notice of its intent to issue six oil and gas drilling permits to Cholla Petroleum, Inc. (Cholla), 6688 North Central Expressway, Suite 1610, Dallas, TX 75206. The permits would authorize Cholla to drill six exploratory wells to vertical depths between 13,600 and 14,300 feet in unincorporated Calhoun County. Each of the six permitting decisions is a separate action by the Department and each is separately governed by the procedures described further below.
Four limerock pads (numbered 1,2,3 and 5) and stormwater containment ponds will be constructed within four respective, approximate 3-acre, bermed areas. The same rig will be employed for each of the six sequentially-drilled projects. The rig will be located within the pad, inside an interior berm, on oak board mats, and over a lined catchment area. Access roads will be constructed to connect each pad with the existing silviculture access road system.
The surface hole location (SHL) for Permit 1374 would be on Pad 1, which would be located between Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River, approximately 4.5 miles south southwest of Marysville, in Township 3 South, Range 9 West, Section 10 (T3S/R9W/S10). Permit 1374, would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to a true vertical depth (TVD) of approximately 13,950 feet (ft) and a measured depth (MD) of approximately 14,127 ft. The bottom hole location (BHL) would be in the southeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S10. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 10-4.
The SHL for Permit 1375 would also be on Pad 1. Permit 1375 would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately 13,680 ft TVD and 14,094 MD. The proposed wellbore would enter the target formations in the northeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S10 and would terminate at a BHL in northwest quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S11. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 10-1.
The SHL for Permit 1376 would be on Pad 2, which would be located between Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River, approximately 4 miles southwest of Marysville, in T3S/R9W/S3. Permit 1376 would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately 13,620 ft TVD and 14,188 ft MD. The BHL would be in the southeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S4. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 4-4.
The SHL for Permit 1377 would be on Pad 3, which would be located between Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River, approximately 1.4 miles south southwest of Marysville, in T2S/R9W/S26. Permit 1377, would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately 13,680 ft TVD and 14,076 ft MD. The proposed wellbore would enter the upper targets in the southeast quarter-section of T2S/R9W/S26 and would terminate at a BHL in northwest quarter-section of T2S/R9W/S36. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 26-4.
The SHL for Permit 1378 would also be on Pad 3. Permit 1378 would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately13,970 ft TVD and 14,418 ft MD. The BHL would be in the southwest quarter-section of T2S/R9W/S25. The well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 25-3.
The SHL for Permit 1379 would be on Pad 5, which would be located east of Dead Lakes and approximately 7.5 miles southwest of Marysville in T3S/R9W/S19. Permit 1379 would authorize a vertically-drilled exploratory well to approximately 14,300 ft TVD/MD. The BHL would be in the northeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S19. The well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 19-1.
The BHLs were selected by Cholla based on its 2016 seismic testing program conducted throughout the area. Each exploratory BHL is proposed outside of the routine well spacing requirements, normally within the approximate center of its respective proposed quarter-section. Therefore, each is considered a non-routine well location and would be subject to associated requirements of Rule 62C-26.004, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.).
The permits would not authorize the permittee to conduct the proposed activities without first obtaining any required additional authorizations from other local, state and federal entities. If a well is successful and the applicant subsequently chooses to commercially produce oil, a separate oil and gas operation permit would be required from the Department.
The permits would not authorize the permittee to perform well stimulation activities at a pressure sufficient to cause hydraulic fracturing of the oil producing formation.
The files associated with these permits are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, Oil and Gas Program, 2600 Blair Stone Rd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400. In addition, the current applications and permits are available at: http://www.dep.state.fl.us/water/mines/oil_gas/drill-apps.htm. Click on the corresponding permit number link to obtain the information related to each permit.
The following procedures apply separately to each of the six Department actions covered by this notice.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action(s) may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, email address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding, and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact; or, if there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how any alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
Petitions must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 or at agency_clerk@dep.state.fl.us. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Under Sections 120.569(2)(c) and (d), F.S., a petition for administrative hearing must be dismissed by the agency if the petition does not substantially comply with the above requirements or is untimely filed.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TH
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-CP-000045
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEWIS TERRY,
Decedent,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration in the ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEWIS TERRY, deceased (“Decedent”) (“Estate”), File Number 2019-CP-000045, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; and that Decedent’s date of death was November 15, 2018. The value of the Estate totals less than $75,000.00, all of which are exempt and will inure to Decedent’s surviving spouse.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the Estate of Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 6, 2019.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law Justin William Terry, Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 70975 17510 NE Jane Street
The Hartford Firm, PLLC Blountstown, Florida 32424
20735 Central Avenue East Phone (850) 643-6125
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of: PROBATE DIVISION
THOMAS DELTON WEBB,
FILE NO: 2019-46 PR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Thomas Delton Webb, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, File Number 2019-46 PR, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3)
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 6, 2019.
Attorneys for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay Milton s/ Tammy McKinnie
A. Clay Milton TAMMY McKINNIE
Florida Bar No. 013185 2924-A Green Street
cmilton@fmc.legal Marianna, Florida 32446
H. Matthew Fuqua
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street (32446)
Post Office Box 1508
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000114CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CHARLENE R. CLARK, ET. AL
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JOE WEBB,
Current Residence, Unknown, but whose last address was:
5338 POTOSI PL, PENSACOLA, FL 32504
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida, to-wit:
LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13 BLOCK “A”, BOYD CENTER, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on eEX Legal, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 12425 28th Street North, Suite 200, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, on or before November 29, 2019 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand seal of the Court on this 23rd day of October, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection
Notice of Intent to Issue Permits
Oil & Gas Program
Drilling Permit Nos. 1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378 and 1379
Cholla Petroleum, Inc.
Calhoun County, Florida
The Department of Environmental Protection (Department) gives notice of its intent to issue six oil and gas drilling permits to Cholla Petroleum, Inc. (Cholla), 6688 North Central Expressway, Suite 1610, Dallas, TX 75206. The permits would authorize Cholla to drill six exploratory wells to vertical depths between 13,600 and 14,300 feet in unincorporated Calhoun County. Each of the six permitting decisions is a separate action by the Department and each is separately governed by the procedures described further below.
Four limerock pads (numbered 1,2,3 and 5) and stormwater containment ponds will be constructed within four respective, approximate 3-acre, bermed areas. The same rig will be employed for each of the six sequentially-drilled projects. The rig will be located within the pad, inside an interior berm, on oak board mats, and over a lined catchment area. Access roads will be constructed to connect each pad with the existing silviculture access road system.
The surface hole location (SHL) for Permit 1374 would be on Pad 1, which would be located between Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River, approximately 4.5 miles south southwest of Marysville, in Township 3 South, Range 9 West, Section 10 (T3S/R9W/S10). Permit 1374, would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to a true vertical depth (TVD) of approximately 13,950 feet (ft) and a measured depth (MD) of approximately 14,127 ft. The bottom hole location (BHL) would be in the southeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S10. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 10-4.
The SHL for Permit 1375 would also be on Pad 1. Permit 1375 would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately 13,680 ft TVD and 14,094 MD. The proposed wellbore would enter the target formations in the northeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S10 and would terminate at a BHL in northwest quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S11. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 10-1.
The SHL for Permit 1376 would be on Pad 2, which would be located between Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River, approximately 4 miles southwest of Marysville, in T3S/R9W/S3. Permit 1376 would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately 13,620 ft TVD and 14,188 ft MD. The BHL would be in the southeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S4. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 4-4.
The SHL for Permit 1377 would be on Pad 3, which would be located between Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River, approximately 1.4 miles south southwest of Marysville, in T2S/R9W/S26. Permit 1377, would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately 13,680 ft TVD and 14,076 ft MD. The proposed wellbore would enter the upper targets in the southeast quarter-section of T2S/R9W/S26 and would terminate at a BHL in northwest quarter-section of T2S/R9W/S36. The proposed well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 26-4.
The SHL for Permit 1378 would also be on Pad 3. Permit 1378 would authorize a directionally-drilled exploratory well to approximately13,970 ft TVD and 14,418 ft MD. The BHL would be in the southwest quarter-section of T2S/R9W/S25. The well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 25-3.
The SHL for Permit 1379 would be on Pad 5, which would be located east of Dead Lakes and approximately 7.5 miles southwest of Marysville in T3S/R9W/S19. Permit 1379 would authorize a vertically-drilled exploratory well to approximately 14,300 ft TVD/MD. The BHL would be in the northeast quarter-section of T3S/R9W/S19. The well is designated as NLT Royalty Partners 19-1.
The BHLs were selected by Cholla based on its 2016 seismic testing program conducted throughout the area. Each exploratory BHL is proposed outside of the routine well spacing requirements, normally within the approximate center of its respective proposed quarter-section. Therefore, each is considered a non-routine well location and would be subject to associated requirements of Rule 62C-26.004, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.).
The permits would not authorize the permittee to conduct the proposed activities without first obtaining any required additional authorizations from other local, state and federal entities. If a well is successful and the applicant subsequently chooses to commercially produce oil, a separate oil and gas operation permit would be required from the Department.
The permits would not authorize the permittee to perform well stimulation activities at a pressure sufficient to cause hydraulic fracturing of the oil producing formation.
The files associated with these permits are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, Oil and Gas Program, 2600 Blair Stone Rd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400. In addition, the current applications and permits are available at: http://www.dep.state.fl.us/water/mines/oil_gas/drill-apps.htm. Click on the corresponding permit number link to obtain the information related to each permit.
The following procedures apply separately to each of the six Department actions covered by this notice.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action(s) may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, email address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding, and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact; or, if there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how any alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
Petitions must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 or at agency_clerk@dep.state.fl.us. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Under Sections 120.569(2)(c) and (d), F.S., a petition for administrative hearing must be dismissed by the agency if the petition does not substantially comply with the above requirements or is untimely filed.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TH
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-CP-000045
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEWIS TERRY,
Decedent,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration in the ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEWIS TERRY, deceased (“Decedent”) (“Estate”), File Number 2019-CP-000045, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; and that Decedent’s date of death was November 15, 2018. The value of the Estate totals less than $75,000.00, all of which are exempt and will inure to Decedent’s surviving spouse.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the Estate of Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 6, 2019.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law Justin William Terry, Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 70975 17510 NE Jane Street
The Hartford Firm, PLLC Blountstown, Florida 32424
20735 Central Avenue East Phone (850) 643-6125
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of: PROBATE DIVISION
THOMAS DELTON WEBB,
FILE NO: 2019-46 PR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Thomas Delton Webb, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, File Number 2019-46 PR, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3)
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 6, 2019.
Attorneys for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay Milton s/ Tammy McKinnie
A. Clay Milton TAMMY McKINNIE
Florida Bar No. 013185 2924-A Green Street
cmilton@fmc.legal Marianna, Florida 32446
H. Matthew Fuqua
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street (32446)
Post Office Box 1508
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)