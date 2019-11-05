Betsy Dianne (Faircloth) Childs, age 64 of Kingsland, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Betsy was born on April 11, 1955 in Panama City, Florida to Neal and Zelma (Pitts) Faircloth. She was a 1973 graduate of Blountstown High School and left in 1991 living in Texas, Arizona and Georgia for several years. Betsy loved arts and crafts, working in her yard, cooking and truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Zelma (Pitts) Faircloth, two brother, Eddie Faircloth and Ronnie Faircloth. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include: Husband, Phillip Childs of Kingsland, GA; Two sons, Ken Holt and wife, Pam of Ashford, AL, Tony Holt and wife, Carol of Blakely, GA; Step-son, Michael Childs of Atlanta, GA; One brother, Tim Faircloth and wife, Melissa of Blountstown, FL; Sister-in-Law, Charlotte Faircloth of Blountstown, FL; Five grandchildren, Gavin Holt, Austin Holt, Anna Holt, Bobby Childs and Jackson Childs; One great-grandchild, Letty Cauly.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm (CST) until service time at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.