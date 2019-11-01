Jim Allen Pumphrey, age 53, of Altha, FL went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home.
Jim was born on January 22, 1966 in Blountstown, FL to Alfred Pumphrey and Flora (Melvin) Pumphrey and had lived in Calhoun County all his Life. He was a Trim Carpenter by trade and was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Marianna. Jim loved hunting, riding motorcycles and truly loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Randall Pumphrey, his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include,
Wife, Deborah Pumphrey of Altha, FL
Parents, Alfred Pumphrey and Flora (Melvin) Pumphrey of Marianna, FL
Three daughters, Brooke Fleck of Altha, FL
Amy Kitchen and husband, Timothy of Altha, FL
Sherry McCrone and husband, Chucky of Altha, FL
Two brothers, Luther Pumphrey and wife, Mary of Marianna, FL
Steve Pumphrey and wife, Pauline of Altha, FL
Two sisters, Gloria Mercer and husband, Derek of Grand Ridge, FL
Gwen Barwick and husband, Coy of Altha, FL
Sister-in-law, Frances Pumphrey of Altha, FL
Six grandchildren, Ireland and Everett Fleck, K’Leigh and Logan Kitchen, Tarrin and Raylee McCrone
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) from the graveside at Rocky Creek Cemetery in Marianna, FL with Reverend Luther Pumphrey and Sister Eva Mae Howell officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.