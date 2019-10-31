Altha School’s Red Ribbon Week

Thursday, October 31. 2019
Altha School held their Annual Red Ribbon Week last week. This year’s theme was “Send a Message, Stay Drug Free”. The theme is a call to action to speak out in support of healthy choices. It is also a reminder that by staying drug free, you are sending a message to yourself and to others about how much you value yourself, your overall health, your community and your future.

Each day featured a different dress-up opportunity such as “Red-y” to Live a Drug Free Life (wear red) on Monday, and Sock-It To Drugs (crazy sock day) on Wednesday!











