Blountstown’s first order of business was to dispose of the Vernon Yellowjackets. Vernon came to town last Friday with a strong team sporting a 6-2 record. The game started well for the Tigers will a muffed kick off that was recovered by Brent McCrone on the Jacket 48 yard line. The Tigers made quick work of the turnover scoring 2 plays later with Treven Smith reaching the end zone on an 8-yard run. Pola McCloud added the extra point as the Tigers took the early 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game. The Smith score was his 50th career touchdown for the Tigers.
Vernon came ready to play and would answer with a long 10 play drive going 58 yards and eating up 5:04 of clock time. Vernon’s K’Wan Powell found the pylon on a 10-yard run with the extra point tying the score at 7 with 6:39 left in the 1st quarter.
Not to be deterred, the Tigers would continue moving the ball on offense after a 39 yard kickoff return by Smith placed the ball on the Vernon 40 yard line. Four plays later, a 3rd and 14 was converted when Tiger QB Logan Pumphrey lofted a perfect pass to Treven Smith that covered 34 yards for a score. The extra point was no good but the Tigers took the lead back at 13-7 with 3:24 to play in the 1st quarter. The first quarter would end with Vernon having the ball at midfield and going for it on 4th and 4. Under intense QB pressure by the Tiger defense the Vernon pass attempt fell incomplete and the Tiger offense took over at the 50 yard line to start the 2nd quarter.
Blountstown took advantage of the good field position and with the help of two Vernon penalties moved quickly into the red zone. A 4th and goal from the 1 yard line was converted with a Garrett Martin dive. The run attempt for the 2 point conversion failed but the Tigers extended their lead to 19-7 with 6:17 left in the first half.
The Blountstown defense stiffened on Vernon’s next possession and forced a three-and-out. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the punt was fumbled and recovered by the Jackets inside Blountstown territory at the 38 yard line. Once again, the Tiger defense rose to the occasion with a fourth down stop by Alex Valdez and Zeb Kelley giving the ball back to the Tigers on their own 37 yard line with 2:38 to go before halftime. The Tiger drive started backwards with back-to-back penalties and facing a 3rd and 15. Pumphrey hit Valdez with a 34 yard pass to get the first down and move the ball to the Jacket 35 yard line. On the next play, Smith broke lose down the right sideline and galloped into the paint for his third score of the night. McClould nailed the extra point with 1:18 left in the half as the Tigers took the 26-7 lead into the locker room.
Blountstown received the second half kickoff and looked to put the game out of reach with a score. The Tigers moved into Vernon territory but lost possession with a fumble on the Jacket 30 yard line. Vernon would reel off 10 plays and get to the Tiger 31 yard line but an incomplete pass on 4th and 8 turned the ball over on downs. The Tigers failed to move the ball on their next possession and were forced to punt as the 3rd quarter ended.
Vernon took the ball over to start the 4th quarter on the Tiger 38 yard line and down 3 scores. The Jackets would inch closer putting together a 9 play drive with Powell finishing it off with an 8 yard run with 9:02 left to play. The 2 point pass attempt fell incomplete but the Jackets trimmed their deficit to 26-13.
As good teams do, Blountstown would answer the Vernon score with a score of their own. A 7 play 55 yard drive found pay dirt with an 8 yard run by Smith. Alex Valdez ran in the 2 point conversion with 6:07 to play putting the game out of reach for the Vernon comeback at 34-13. Vernon’s next possession saw 4 pass attempts gaining only 3 yards and the Jackets turned the ball over on downs at the Tiger 46 yard line. Blountstown had one more score in them when Cane Miller raced around left end from 13 yards out. Miller also ran in the 2 point conversion with 2:31 left to play giving the Tigers the final 42-13 win.
The Tiger offense took advantage of good field position all night and produced 309 total yards on 41 plays scoring 6 touchdowns. Four of those TD’s were scored by Treven Smith who broke the school record career touchdown mark. Smith has 53 career TD’s for the Tigers and still counting. Smith also broke the single season mark with his 24th total TD on the season. Smith rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries to go along with his one 34-yard TD catch. Alex Valdez led the rushing attack for the Tigers going for 105 yards on 9 carries adding a 33-yard reception to his total. QB Logan Pumphrey completed 3 of 4 passes for 71 yards.
The Tiger defense bent at times but did not break stopping several third and fourth down conversion attempts. Alex Valdez led all defenders with a season high 17 tackles including a fumble recovery followed closely by Zeb Kelley with 10 tackles. Cane Miller and Pola McCloud chipped in 7 tackles with Carson Hatchett and Cody Peavy credited with 6 tackles each.
The win sets up the much anticipated SSAC North Division Championship to end the regular season. The Tigers (9-0) enter the game unscathed looking to end the regular season that way for the first time since 2013. The Baker Gators (9-0) are also unbeaten and enter the game on a 38-game regular season win streak. The Gators beat Port St. Joe 27-21 last week to advance. Baker looks to complete their fourth consecutive undefeated regular season with their last regular season loss being to Liberty County in 2015. The game will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:30 PM CT at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Tommy Oliver Stadium recently received a multi-million dollar renovation and is a top notch, state of the art facility. The consolation game will be played prior to the Blountstown game pitting the Port St. Joe Sharks against the Vernon Yellow Jackets. The stadium is located at 351 East 13th St. Make plans now to go to the game and support your Blountstown Tigers.