Neal Landing improvements underway

In early 2018, Calhoun County was awarded $398,847 in funding from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to replace and repair Neal Landing Boat Ramp. The design for this project was previously funded by a Florida Boating Improvement Program application in 2011 and was completed in 2012. Construction funds were applied for twice with no success. In 2017, the application was revamped and resubmitted and was ranked 2nd in the State.
Last week, the landing was blocked off and construction was underway. The construction company for the project is North Florida Construction of Clarksville. The project was planned to begin last Fall, but Hurricane Michael put a halt to everything.
The project will consist of the removal and replacement of the existing boat ramp. The new ramp will be a total of 60 feet in width to allow for multiple boats to be launched simultaneously. Additionally, the project will allow for the installation of a new floating dock and gangway as well as a new rock jetty upstream of the existing timber wall.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners offered special thanks to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and all of the community members and businesses that supported this project as well as the staff that worked on this application. Chelsea Snowden was the Contracts and Grants Coordinator for the County on this project.