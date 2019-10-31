Sheriff recognizes officers for water rescue efforts

On September 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m., a group of people had entered the Chipola River at Peacock Bridge Landing north of Altha to float down the river in an inflatable raft. At some point, they became stranded in the river approximately two miles south of Peacock Landing.
After receiving a call, Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, some of his deputies, and officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission started a water rescue. The group was located and returned to Peacock Landing at approximately 11:10 p.m. that night.
Sheriff Kimbrel presented the officers with a certificate recognizing their efforts in the rescue.