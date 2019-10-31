One year after Hurricane Calhoun County Health Department set to reopen

Calhoun County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County (FDOH-Calhoun) is set to re-open November 1, 2019, for the first time since Hurricane Michael. The FDOH-Calhoun was one of many facilities damaged by Hurricane Michael and due to the shortage of contractors in the area it took 13 months to complete the major repairs.
“We are excited to begin providing services again in our upgraded facility. We understand the burden the closure of our facility created for our clients and we sincerely appreciate their patience and cooperation. We are pleased with the renovations and hope our clients will appreciate the improvements that have been made since their last visit,” said Rachel Bryant, Health Officer.
FDOH-Calhoun will provide all services as prior to the storm including, Child Health, Family Planning, Immunizations, Women’s Health, Vital Statistics, and Environmental Health. As a reminder, office hours are 7:00a.m - 4:00p.m. To schedule an appointment or for any questions please call 850-674-5645.
A Grand Re-opening and ribbon cutting will be scheduled later.
