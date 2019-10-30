Robert David “R.D.” Schwendeman, Sr.70 of Bristol, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Blountstown.
R.D. was born August 2, 1949 to the late Charlie and Elodia (Morgan) Schwendeman and was a retort operator with Reichold Chemical Company for many years. He was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and of the Baptist faith. He loved playing music and was a die-hard Florida State Seminole fan.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Morris and a sister, Charlene Walker.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Debbie Schwendeman; his sons, Robert Schwendeman Jr of Bristol, Albert Schwendeman and his wife Heather of Oakland, Mississippi and Aaron Schwendeman and his wife Kimberly of Bristol; a daughter, Karen Terry and her husband Kenneth of Blountstown; a sister Laura Ann Carpenter of Blountstown; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home. Private committal services will be held at a later date.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449