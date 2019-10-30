Ethell Vernice Rabon Neel, 89, of Blountstown passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Tallahassee.
Ethell was born September 7, 1930, in Altha to the late Jim Rabon and Mittie A. (Johnson) Rabon. She lived all her life in Calhoun County and was a lunchroom manager for Calhoun County Schools. After her retirement Ethell loved to travel, garden, spend time with family and mostly loved to fish.
Other than her parents Ethell was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ford Neel; her brothers, Willard, Henry and Lavon Rabon; sisters, Verna Cagle and Dovie Rabon.
Survivors include her son, Harry Eugene Neel and his wife Cathy of Tallahassee; two daughters, Shirley Fay Neel Meaux and her husband Donald of Gueydan, Louisiana and Mittie Yvonne Neel of Blountstown; a sister, Beulah Dees of Jennings, Louisiana; her grandchildren, John Neel and his wife Rebecca, Justin Neel and his wife Melody, Donald Meaux, Jr. and his wife Kathy and Jared Neel; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services to honor and to celebrate Ethell’s life will be held 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 – 7 p.m. CST Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.