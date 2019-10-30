CALHOUN COUNTY
October 23
Jeremy Edgar Baggett - violation of probation
Dillion Robert Honan - larc/petit 1st degree property 100 to under 300 dollars
Yaishaq Mishelle Murray - (2) counts of battery/touch or strike
Zeikel Paul Pitts - violation of probation, non support of children or spouse
October 24
Tillman McCroan - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Josh Randle Patrick - driving while license suspened habitual offender, naracotic equipment-possess and or use
Dayna Michelle Pumphrey - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of probation
October 25
Eddie Duane Dobbins - naracotic equipment, posses and or use, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, VOP
Ashley Monique Hendrix - (2) counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/not more than 20 grams, VOP, (14) counts of naracotic equipment, possess and or use
Kenneth Edward Hires - out of county warrant
Elijah Franklin Skipper - disorderly intoxication in public place, cause disturbance, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
October 26
David Wayne - public order crimes/viol nonresident exemption drivers license
Rex Griffin Parker - DUI, alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
Sheriff's Log for 10/30/19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)