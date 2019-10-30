Sheriff's Log for 10/30/19

Wednesday, October 30. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
October 23
Jeremy Edgar Baggett - violation of probation
Dillion Robert Honan - larc/petit 1st degree property 100 to under 300 dollars
Yaishaq Mishelle Murray - (2) counts of battery/touch or strike
Zeikel Paul Pitts - violation of probation, non support of children or spouse
October 24
Tillman McCroan - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Josh Randle Patrick - driving while license suspened habitual offender, naracotic equipment-possess and or use
Dayna Michelle Pumphrey - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of probation
October 25
Eddie Duane Dobbins - naracotic equipment, posses and or use, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, VOP
Ashley Monique Hendrix - (2) counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/not more than 20 grams, VOP, (14) counts of naracotic equipment, possess and or use
Kenneth Edward Hires - out of county warrant
Elijah Franklin Skipper - disorderly intoxication in public place, cause disturbance, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
October 26
David Wayne - public order crimes/viol nonresident exemption drivers license
Rex Griffin Parker - DUI, alcohol or drugs, 1st offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 24
Dakota Scott Partridge - aggravated battery
Matthew Ottavio Aliffi - failure to appear, sale of methamphetamine
Cresta Morrison - possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
October 26
Paula Richter - driving while license suspended with knowledge, possession of amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia
Marco Tulio Polanco - obstruct without violence
Alberto Josue Mejia - obstruct without violence, flee elude law enforcement officer with lights sirens active
October 28
Walter Randy Kirkpatrick - violation of probation


The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
