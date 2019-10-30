Legals for 10-30-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, October 30. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert K. Bondesen Sr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 861 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0010-0100
Lots 1,2,3,4,5 AND 6 INCLUSIVE, Block 10, Re-Plat of MIRROR LAKES HOMESITES, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Said lands being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
William J. Granados
Marena H. Granados
850 Gateway Lane
Seymour, TN 37865
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
November 7, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19000002CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.,
Plaintiff
vs.
LISTER , YOLANDA et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 19000002CAAXMX of he Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., Plaintff, and, LISTER, YOLANDA, et. al., are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, 11:00 a.m. CST, on the 21st day of November, 2019, the following described property:
BEGIN AT THE NE CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN WEST, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE TO RUN WEST, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SR #73 A; THENCE RUN EAST, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SR 73-A, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT DUE SOUTH OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 2015 CAVL MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: CBC046647ALA AND CBC046647ALB TITLE#: 125085065 AND 125086065. WHICH TITLES HAVE BEEN CANCELED/RETIRED WITH THE DMV.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dates this 9th day of October, 2019.
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
IMPORTANT
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should, no later than seven (7) days prior, contact the Clerk of the Court’s disability coordinator at ADA Coordinator
ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, 850-747-5338. If hearing or voice impaired, contact (TDD) (800)955-8771 via Florida Relay System.(39984.0192/AS)
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-01 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 38, CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR REGULATION OF TRAFFIC AND PARKING GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR THE AUTHORITY OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE RELATIVE TO TRAFFIC GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING FOR VIOLATION PROCEDURE; PROVIDING FOR FINES; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 12th day of November, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-01 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-06 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 16, CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR CODE ENFORCEMENT NOTICE PROCEDURES; STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 12th day of November, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-06 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000114CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CHARLENE R. CLARK, ET. AL
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JOE WEBB,
Current Residence, Unknown, but whose last address was:
5338 POTOSI PL, PENSACOLA, FL 32504
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida, to-wit:
LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13 BLOCK “A”, BOYD CENTER, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on eEX Legal, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 12425 28th Street North, Suite 200, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, on or before November 29, 2019 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand seal of the Court on this 23rd day of October, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert K. Bondesen Sr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 861 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0010-0100
Lots 1,2,3,4,5 AND 6 INCLUSIVE, Block 10, Re-Plat of MIRROR LAKES HOMESITES, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Said lands being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
William J. Granados
Marena H. Granados
850 Gateway Lane
Seymour, TN 37865
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
November 7, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19000002CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.,
Plaintiff
vs.
LISTER , YOLANDA et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 19000002CAAXMX of he Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., Plaintff, and, LISTER, YOLANDA, et. al., are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, 11:00 a.m. CST, on the 21st day of November, 2019, the following described property:
BEGIN AT THE NE CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN WEST, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE TO RUN WEST, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SR #73 A; THENCE RUN EAST, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SR 73-A, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT DUE SOUTH OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 2015 CAVL MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: CBC046647ALA AND CBC046647ALB TITLE#: 125085065 AND 125086065. WHICH TITLES HAVE BEEN CANCELED/RETIRED WITH THE DMV.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dates this 9th day of October, 2019.
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
IMPORTANT
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should, no later than seven (7) days prior, contact the Clerk of the Court’s disability coordinator at ADA Coordinator
ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, 850-747-5338. If hearing or voice impaired, contact (TDD) (800)955-8771 via Florida Relay System.(39984.0192/AS)
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-01 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 38, CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR REGULATION OF TRAFFIC AND PARKING GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR THE AUTHORITY OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE RELATIVE TO TRAFFIC GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING FOR VIOLATION PROCEDURE; PROVIDING FOR FINES; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 12th day of November, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-01 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-06 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 16, CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR CODE ENFORCEMENT NOTICE PROCEDURES; STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 12th day of November, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-06 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000114CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CHARLENE R. CLARK, ET. AL
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JOE WEBB,
Current Residence, Unknown, but whose last address was:
5338 POTOSI PL, PENSACOLA, FL 32504
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida, to-wit:
LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13 BLOCK “A”, BOYD CENTER, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on eEX Legal, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 12425 28th Street North, Suite 200, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, on or before November 29, 2019 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand seal of the Court on this 23rd day of October, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)