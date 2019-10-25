Edna Goodman Adkins, 94 of Blountstown passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Blountstown.
Edna was born March 17, 1925 to the late John Jefferson Stewart and Lela McDaniel Stewart. She worked for the Selective Service in her early years and later went to work with the Social Security Administration until her retirement. She had lived in Calhoun County all her life and was a member of the Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church
She was preceded in death by her first husband Clifford Dowling Goodman, Sr and her second husband Arthur Curtis Adkins; her brothers, Hasten and Paul Stewart; her sisters, Pauline and Helen Stewart and a grandchild Alan.
Survivors include her sons, Clifford Goodman and his wife Paula, James Goodman and his wife Jennie, Howell Goodman and his wife Cheryl, and Gerald Goodman and his wife Susan; her grandchildren, Cliff, Christian, Cara, Jeff, Nancy, Tyler, Stewart, Amber, Justin, Emily and Caroline; twenty two great grandchildren and her loving extended family in Oswego, New York.
Services to honor and to celebrate Edna’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend David Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church Steeple Fund, PO Box 281, Blountstown, FL 32424 or the Gideons, PO box 765 Blountstown, FL 32424
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449