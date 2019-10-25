Mr. Robert Lee Session of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida.
To know him was to love him.
A Homegoing Celebration of Life for Mr. Robert Lee Session will held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM CST from the sanctuary of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 16076 Southeast River Street in Blountstown, Florida with the Reverend Angus Jackson, Jr. (pastor), the Reverend Dr. C.L. Wilson, Pastor Matthew Mitchell, Elder Dr. Edward Brigham, and Apostle Dr. G.B. Sheard officiating. Interment in Magnolia Cemetery in Blountstown, Florida. Vann Funeral Home in charge.
Mr. Session will lie in repose at the church from 11:00 AM until time for the service
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST from the sanctuary of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Blountstown, Florida.
He leaves to cherish a lifetime of precious, yet fond memories, a loving and devoted family:
Wife: Annie Dell Session of Blountstown, Florida
Two Daughters: Jacqueline Leath (Shelton, Sr.) of Blythewood, South Carolina; and Gwen McKelvin of Blountstown, Florida
Seven Grandchildren: LaQueece Dawson (Jody), Devorah Donaldson (Donnie), Shelton Leath, Jr., Elizabeth Monroe (Kenneth), Jacob Leath, Joseph Leath, and Joshua Leath
Five Great Grandchildren: Ayanna Black, Micah Dawson, Amariyah Donaldson, Donnie Donaldson, Jr. (DJ), and Sh’nyla Leath
Two Great-Great Grandchildren: Carson Anderson and Carter Anderson
Goddaughter: Lynette Harris Elmore (Irvin)
Other Godchildren: Dianoria Gatlin, Renee’ Marlowe, Shelvin Holmes, and Terrance Holmes
And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and sorrowing friends.