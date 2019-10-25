Bobby (Ronnie) Jacobs, age 78, of Bristol, FL passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home in Bristol, FL.
Bobby was born on January 9, 1941 in Bristol to Robert Jacobs and Idoma (Kever) Jacobs and had lived in Liberty County all of his life. He was a retired Tanker man working on Tugboats and a retired logger. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed gardening and was a staunch supporter of the Liberty County Bull Dogs. Bobby truly loved all his family. He was a member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include,
Wife, Barbara Jacobs of Bristol, FL
Three sons, Brylan (Bobby) Jacobs and wife, Julie of Marathon, FL
Bently (Benny) Jacobs and wife, Gracy of Bristol, FL
Brian Ray Jacobs and wife, Susana of Zionsville, IN
One daughter, Bellina (Becky) Jacobs of Bristol, FL
One brother, Vermire Jacobs of Bristol, FL
Two sisters, Myrlene Bateman of Foley, AL
Barbara Morgan of Foley, AL
Eight grandchildren, Trey, Bo, Bailey, Brylan, Jadon, Skylar, Mckenzie and Annebelle
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am (EDT) at Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 am (EDT) until service time at 11:00 am (EDT) at Lake Mystic Baptist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.