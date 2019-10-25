Aaron Authur Mathis, age 74, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Marianna, FL.
Aaron was born on March 1, 1945 in Altha, FL to Wylie Mathis and Nora (Hall) Mathis and had lived in Altha all of his life. He was a retired Forester with the State of Florida, local farmer, delivered newspapers for the Tallahassee Democrat and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Aaron loved working with and selling various types of fruit trees and gardening. He loved children, enjoyed watching Western movies and reading old Western books. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wylie Mathis and Nora (Hall) Mathis, four sisters and one brother. He was a member of Camp Head Assembly of God Church in Altha, FL.
Survivors include,
Wife, Juanita Mathis of Altha, FL
One son, Wylie Mathis and his wife, Paula of Midland City, AL
One daughter, Tina Glisson and her husband, Mike of Ponder, TX
Two brothers, Reverend Edward Mathis of Altha, FL
Moody Mathis and his wife, Linda of Altha, FL
One sister, Peggy Cobb and her husband, Dennis of Altha, FL
Eight grandchildren, Aaron, Aubry, Ashley, Aleece, Abi, Anna Beth, Ashlee and Josh
Four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Brooklynn, Cami and Azra
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Camp Head Assembly of God Church with Reverend Carlton Baggett and Reverend Bo Senterfitt officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha. The family will receive friends Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.