Veterans Memorial Railroad in Bristol is back on track

Veterans Memorial Railroad, Inc., is happy to announce the reopening of the railroad for:
Free Public Run Day (Second Saturday of November – November 9th – 11:00 – 5:00). Donations appreciated. Vmrr as a Not For Profit, 501c(3) Tax Exempt Organization.
“CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK-2019 ---AFTER THE HURRICANE,” which is a Hurricane Recovery event will be open for Six (6) nights – December 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22 with only the two non-steam trains running, NO. 59 and the Red/White/Blue. Time: 6:00 – 10:00 P.M. Eastern Time. The schedule for RESERVATIONS will be posted on the website November 1ST. $10.00 per person (children 2 and ride free).
As everyone, located in the Panhandle, knows the 2018 “Ghost Train” and “Polar Bear Express” events were cancelled due to Hurricane Michael. Veterans Memorial Park in Bristol was devastated. Most of the trees throughout the Park were destroyed and all of the buildings, including the Tom Keenan Depot, required repairs and new roofs, some of which are still in line for repair. Although the track was damaged in many places by fallen trees, it has been repaired. Fortunately, the trains stored in the tunnels were not damaged. However, all of the major props for the beautiful scenes were destroyed.
In order to be able to run this Christmas, Veterans Memorial Railroad. Inc. is in the process of repairing a minimal number of sites for specific scenes. The number of scenes will be reduced but will include Santa’s Work Shop, Snow Queen-Elsa, Polar Express, Christmas Tree Village and the Nativity Scene, along with other added attractions, many lights, and blowups for the adults and children to enjoy. Although down-sized for 2019, plans are in process to open in 2020 on a full-scale basis, bigger and better than ever. The “Christmas in the Park 2019” fundraising event will help overcome damages from the Hurricane and plan for 2020.
Veterans Memorial Railroad, Inc., is dedicated to providing wholesome, educational and entertaining train events for families throughout the Panhandle, including the two major fundraising events: Halloween “Ghost Train” and Christmas “Polar Bear Express.” In addition, free public run day (2nd Saturday of each month) will restart in February 2020, as well as private reservations for birthday parties, family reunions, field trips for students and senior citizens.
PLEASE MAKE YOUR RESERVATION TO JOIN US IN DECEMBER FOR ‘CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK – 2019 – AFTER THE HURRICANE.” Since we are only open a limited number of nights, reservations will sell out quickly. For additional information call 850-643-6646.