Christmas on the Square planned for December 7

Main Street Blountstown is working diligently to plan a wonderful holiday season this year. We are hoping that everyone will help us “light up” the city and participate in the decorating competition.
We are hosting the annual “Christmas on the Square” festival on Saturday, December 7, at Magnolia Square. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until approximately 4:30. The Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas parade will begin at 5:00.
Booth prices for vendors are:
$20 without electricity
$25 with electricity (limited access, so please apply on or before Friday, November 22.)
No charge for information only or non-retail booths.
Vendors can begin setting up at 10:00 a.m. and are responsible for setting and bringing tents, tables, chairs, extension cords, adapters and anything else you might need. They will also be required to clean and sweep up your work area.
Email benjamin.blountstownmainstreet@gmail.com
for an application or to ask questions. You can also go by Benjamin Walden Creations at 20187 NW Evans Avenue in Blountstown for information.
Everyone is so grateful for the many years that the ladies of the Eastern Star sponsored this event and hope that the community will help us continue to make this a special event!