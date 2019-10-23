Joyce Irene Rowe, age 72, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.
Joyce was born on January 21, 1947 in Altha, FL to Reverend Wiley Mathis and Nora (Hall) Mathis and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She was a retired Correctional Officer and a member of the Altha Church of God. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Wiley Mathis and Nora (Hall) Mathis, three sisters and one brother.
Survivors include,
Husband of 56 years, Virgil Rowe of Altha, FL
Children, Beverly Neel of Altha, FL
Bobby Rowe and wife, Tonya of Altha, FL
Lydia Whittaker and husband, Brian of Pace, FL
Three brothers, Reverend Edward Mathis of Altha, FL
Moody Mathis and wife Linda of Altha, FL
Aaron Mathis and wife, Juanita of Altha, FL
One sister, Peggy Cobb and husband, Dennis of Altha, FL
Five grandchildren, Madison and husband, Austin, Tristan, Baylee, Riley and Catherine
One great-grandchild, Addyson
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Altha Church of God with Reverend Allan Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha. The family will receive friends Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at Altha, Church of God. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.