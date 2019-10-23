Sheriff's Log for 10/23/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
October 16
Justin Blake Prescott - marijuana possess with intent to sell mfg or deliver, schedule 1
Mary Jane Tyre - trespassing/structure or conveyance, resist officer/obstruct without violence, assault/intent threat to do violence
Jeremie Wayne Ulsch - violation of probation
October 17
George Peter Connelly - (36) counts of narcotic equipment - possess and or use; (6) counts of weapon offense/commit 1st degree felony w/weapon; (2) possession of drugs with sell etc. within 200 ft. of public housing, sch. III/IV
Christy Shuler-Russo - health-safety/unlawfun disposal of dead animal, conservation-animals/cause cruel
October 18
Tory E. Stone - possession of methamphetamine within 1000 ft., sch/child care facility, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside
Jessica Williams - possession of naracotic equipment-possess and or use, possession of methamphetamine
Loretta Lesha Swearingin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Jack Tyler Huff - violation of probation
Amber Dawn Mathis - (2) counts of fraud/utter false instrument, larc/petit 1st offense, larc/petit 2nd offense
Jamie Brenton McCardle - non support children or spouse
October 19
Justin Martice Black- withhold support/child spouse 4th subsquence offense or owe 5K dollars more
October 20
Vanessa Abbett - out of county warrant
October 21
Christina Lee Clark - battery on person 65 years of age or older; battery on officer firefighter EMT etc.
Edward Clark - domestic battery

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 14
William Barry Webb - aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older, violation of probation
Larry Eugene Davis - failure to appear
Rex Aaron Veasey - trespassing structure or conveyance, resist detection arrest law enforcement officer
October 15
James Birren - (2) counts of possession of methaphetamine, conservation environment harvest endangers plant without permit
Cathy Terry - violation of probation
William Cody Massey - out of county warrant
Jessica Ann Williams - out of county warrant
Amber Dawn Mathis - out of county warrant
October 16
Ivan Charles Wagoner - grand theft of motor vehicle
Nicholas Andrew Sharpe - violation of probation
Billy Randall Pullam - battery on person 65 years of age or older
Lorne Nicholas Cain - violation of probation
October 18
Nicholas Aaron Marshall - violation of probation
James Tom Reddick - violation of condition of pretrial release
October 19
Margaret McCardle - (2) cts possession of meth with intent of sell manufacture


The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
