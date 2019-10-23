Sheriff's Log for 10/23/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
October 16
Justin Blake Prescott - marijuana possess with intent to sell mfg or deliver, schedule 1
Mary Jane Tyre - trespassing/structure or conveyance, resist officer/obstruct without violence, assault/intent threat to do violence
Jeremie Wayne Ulsch - violation of probation
October 17
George Peter Connelly - (36) counts of narcotic equipment - possess and or use; (6) counts of weapon offense/commit 1st degree felony w/weapon; (2) possession of drugs with sell etc. within 200 ft. of public housing, sch. III/IV
Christy Shuler-Russo - health-safety/unlawfun disposal of dead animal, conservation-animals/cause cruel
October 18
Tory E. Stone - possession of methamphetamine within 1000 ft., sch/child care facility, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside
Jessica Williams - possession of naracotic equipment-possess and or use, possession of methamphetamine
Loretta Lesha Swearingin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Jack Tyler Huff - violation of probation
Amber Dawn Mathis - (2) counts of fraud/utter false instrument, larc/petit 1st offense, larc/petit 2nd offense
Jamie Brenton McCardle - non support children or spouse
October 19
Justin Martice Black- withhold support/child spouse 4th subsquence offense or owe 5K dollars more
October 20
Vanessa Abbett - out of county warrant
October 21
Christina Lee Clark - battery on person 65 years of age or older; battery on officer firefighter EMT etc.
Edward Clark - domestic battery
