Legals for 10-23-19

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert K. Bondesen Sr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 861 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0010-0100
Lots 1,2,3,4,5 AND 6 INCLUSIVE, Block 10, Re-Plat of MIRROR LAKES HOMESITES, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Said lands being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
William J. Granados
Marena H. Granados
850 Gateway Lane
Seymour, TN 37865
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
November 7, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19000002CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.,
Plaintiff
vs.
LISTER , YOLANDA et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 19000002CAAXMX of he Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., Plaintff, and, LISTER, YOLANDA, et. al., are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, 11:00 a.m. CST, on the 21st day of November, 2019, the following described property:
BEGIN AT THE NE CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN WEST, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE TO RUN WEST, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF LINE OF SR #73 A; THENCE RUN EAST, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SR 73-A, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT DUE SOUTH OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 2015 CAVL MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: CBC046647ALA AND CBC046647ALB TITLE#: 125085065 AND 125086065. WHICH TITLES HAVE BEEN CANCELED/RETIRED WITH THE DMV.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dates this 9th day of October, 2019.
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
IMPORTANT
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should, no later than seven (7) days prior, contact the Clerk of the Court’s disability coordinator at ADA Coordinator
ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, 850-747-5338. If hearing or voice impaired, contact (TDD) (800)955-8771 via Florida Relay System.(39984.0192/AS)