Alton Massey Dalton, 89 of Bristol, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home.
Alton was born August 21, 1930 to the late Oscar W. Dalton and Sally Phillips Dalton. He lived most of his life in Liberty County and married Edwina Bateman on June 11, 1952. They were blessed with four children. He was a member of the Lake Mystic Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years and enjoyed singing in the church choir beside his wife. Alton was retired from the Department of Transportation as a Road Supervisor. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army and later served thirty-one years in the National Guard.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Olin, Wilber, and Otha Dalton; his sisters, Lucille Dyer, Ledia Jackson and Ramola Peters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Edwina Dalton of Bristol; his sons, Randal Massey Dalton of Tallahassee and Chad Dewayne Dalton of Bristol; his daughters, Lawanda Faye Simpson and her husband, Bart of Pensacola and Gilda Denise Vinson and her husband, Jeff of Pensacola; his grandchildren, Micha Vinson and his wife, Itzal of San Antonio, Texas, Alex Vinson and his wife, Ashley of Pace, Florida, Blake Dalton of Tallahassee and Delayna Dalton of Bristol; a brother, Carlton Dalton of Bristol; a sister, Leona Stoutamire and her husband Davis of Blue Creek; three sister in laws: Gwynn Carpenter of Tallahassee, Ouida Strickland and her husband, James of Tallahassee and Jean Helton of Salisbury, North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services to honor Alton will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Jerry Chumley and Reverend Tommy Sumner officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449