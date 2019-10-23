James Scott Silcox, age 40, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Altha.
Scott was born on December 7, 1978 in Chattahoochee, FL to Eugene and Linda (Lewter) Silcox and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was a avid hunter, fisherman and a loving and devoted father to his son Chason. He was of the protestant faith. Scott was a carpenter by trade and was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, June Bates and Robert Lewter, paternal grandparents, Jewell Locke and Lawrence Silcox, Sr.
Survivors include, Mother and Father, Linda and Eugene Silcox of Altha, FL; Son, James Chason Silcox of Altha, FL; Two sisters, Samantha Renee Enfinger and brother-in-law, Marty of Altha, FL, April Middleton of Altha, FL; One nephew, Brady Enfinger of Altha, FL.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Tucker officiating. Interment followed in New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.