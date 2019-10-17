Tigers host Cottondale Friday

Blountstown will host #8 seed Cottondale at 7:00 CT. ]
The Tigers scored 21 1st quarter points starting with a short drive after the opening kickoff. Blountstown took only 4 plays to go 67 yards finishing with a 15 yard Treven Smith run. The extra point was missed but Blountstown took the early 6-0 lead just 1:59 into the game.
The Tiger defense forced Bay to punt after three downs. Treven Smith received the punt at the Tiger 24 yard line and zig-zagged 76 yards to the paint. Alex Valdez ran in the 2-point conversion and the Tigers extended their lead to 14-0 with 7:42 in the 1st.
The Tiger defense stiffened again forcing a three-and-out. The Tigers took the ball and methodically drove down the field chewing up yards and clock. Sway Rives capped off the 10 play drive with a 12 yard run with 1 second to left in the 1st quarter. Pola McCloud tacked on the extra point giving the Tigers the 21-0 lead going into the 2nd quarter.
Blountstown scored twice in the 2nd quarter on both of their possessions. Bay turned the ball over on downs on the Tiger 47 yard line and Blountstown went on an 11 play drive overcoming a sack and two penalties while converting two 4th downs. QB Logan Pumphrey hit Alex Valdez with a pass converting a 4th and 13 for a 16 yard TD with 4:29 to play in the 2nd quarter. The extra point was missed but the Tigers extended their lead to 27-0. Another Bay possession resulted in a turnover on downs on the Tiger 45 yard line. Blountstown would strike fast on the next play with a Treven Smith 55 yard TD run giving the Tigers the 34-0 halftime lead.
Two long drives by both teams opened up the 3rd quarter with both ending in failed 4th down attempts. Blountstown would get the ball back in Bay territory on the 48 yard line after a Sway Rives interception. The Tigers wasted little time converting the turnover into points. Three plays later, Pumphrey floated a pass into the hands of McCloud for the 29 yard TD pushing the score to 40-0 with 30 seconds to go in the 3rd quarter and starting the running clock.
Bay scored early in 4th quarter on a 43 yard run by Tyrese White to notch the final score at 40-6.
The Tigers churned out 416 total yards on 48 plays averaging 8.7 yards/play. QB Logan Pumphrey finished 5-7 for 85 yards including 2 TD’s while adding 41 yards on the ground. Treven Smith led the rushing attack with 122 yard and 2 TD’s on just 8 attempts. Valdez and Rives chipped in 85 yards and 54 yards each. Five different receivers caught a pass including McCloud, Valdez, Garrett Martin, Zeb Kelley and Kaiden Hatchett.
The Blountstown defense wreaked havoc on the line of scrimmage all night as they have done most of the season. Brent McCrone, Garrett Martin and Zeb Kelley led the defense with 6 tackles each.
The Tigers (7-0) remain undefeated and enter the last 3 games of the regular season as the #1 seed in the inaugural Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) North Division Championship. The Tigers will host the #8 seed Cottondale Hornets (2-5) this Friday, October 18th at 7:00 PM. Cottondale is coming off a 33-6 loss to Graceville last week. Win or lose, Blountstown will host another game on Friday, October 25th with that team to be determined.