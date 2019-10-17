Bolles School honored for assistance following Hurricane Michael

First responders who rushed to us following Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018, were recognized during halftime of Friday night’s homecoming football game at Bowles Field.
Among those recognized was Aidan Marks, cousin of local attorney Johann VanLierop’s wife. Aidan, who is the son of Moya Marks, the Upper Head of School for the Bolles School in Jacksonville, worked with countless other linemen to restore services well ahead of schedule.
After a day of work, Aidan and his team would return to Blountstown and assist residents by refilling generators, wiring homes and tarping roofs.
The Bolles School made a generous donation of over $4,000 to the BHS Athletic Program. Amber Marks, Aidan’s daughter, is shown receiving flowers from Mr. VanLierop and a Blountstown Tiger football jersey from Supt. Darryl Taylor, Jr., to be presented to her school.