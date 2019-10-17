An Evening of Prayer and Gratitude

Thursday, October 17. 2019
An Evening of Prayer and Gratitude

On the first anniversary of Hurricane Michael, members of the community joined together at Magnolia Square in Blountstown for an evening of prayer, music, and fellowship.














