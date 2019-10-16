Legals for 10-16-19
Wednesday, October 16. 2019
Legal Notice
IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.072019CPOOOO42PRAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
ROGER MCLAUGHLIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Roger McLaughlin, deceased, whose date of death was September 8, 2019, and is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida. Probate Division; the address of which is 20859 East Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and attorney for the personal representative are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE LATER OF THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) OR MORE YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS OCTOBER 9, 2019.
ELIZABETH LEE BAYLOR
21 WALNUT LANE
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
DAVID F. PLEASANTON, P.A.
Florida Bar Number: 326712
1840 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 205
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Telephone: (561) 433-0955
Facsimile: (561) 433-0954
Primary email: dfplaw@bellsouth.net
Secondary email: cpdflaw@bellosuth.net
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building exterior (roofs, walls, windows etc.) at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, November 5 at 2:00 PM CDT located in the Emergency Operations Center at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Exterior
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert K. Bondesen Sr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 861 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0010-0100
Lots 1,2,3,4,5 AND 6 INCLUSIVE, Block 10, Re-Plat of MIRROR LAKES HOMESITES, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Said lands being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
William J. Granados
Marena H. Granados
850 Gateway Lane
Seymour, TN 37865
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
November 7, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
“Vertex Development proposes to construct a 250’ monopole communications tower with a total height of 253’ located at SR 71, Blountstown, FL 32424 (Lat. 30.40105 N, Long. 85.0866 W). If you have concerns of any historic properties that may be adversely affected by this project, please contact Patrick Marchina, Trileaf Corp, 1051 Winderley Pl, Ste 201, Maitland, FL 32751,p.marchina@trileaf.com. Please include the tower location and the location of the historic resource that you believe to be affected.”
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
