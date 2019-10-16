Johnny “Bud” Padgett, 78 of Blountstown, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home.
Johnny was born January 11, 1940 in Lutz, Florida to the late Everett Clyde Padgett and Ida Padgett. He served his country as a United States Marine in three tours of Vietnam during his 24 years of service. He later worked for Maritrans Tug and Barge Company as a Vapor Control Specialist.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his son, John Padgett.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Padgett; a son Jeffery Padgett; a sister, Carolyn Ann Padgett; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Johnny’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Chipola Community Church in Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449