Tigers undefeated at 6-0

Port St. Joe started the game with a successful onside kick taking the ball over on the Blountstown 47 yard line. The Tigers Sharks would drive into the red zone in five plays but turn the ball over on downs on the Tigers 23 yard line after a Carson Hatchett sack. The Blountstown offense took over and moved the ball well down to the Port St. Joe 27 yard line. A 4th and 4 Blountstown pass was intercepted in the endzone to stop the drive. The Tigers Sharks put the first points on the board on their next possession. Taking over on the 20 yard line after the touchback, Port St. Joe went 80 yards in 9 plays capped off by a 1 yard QB sneak with :25 to go in the 1st quarter. The extra point gave the Tiger Sharks the early 7-0.
The 2nd quarter would be all Tigers. Blountstown would answer on their next drive to start the 2nd quarter with a 9 play drive of their own. Blountstown drove 69 yards with Garrett Martin finding paint on a 1 yard run 9:12 before the half. The extra point was no good and the Tigers trailed 7-6.
The Blountstown defense got into the scoring spree next after forcing a punt attempt on the Tiger Shark next possession. An errant punt snap sailed over the head of the punter and as he picked it up to try and kick it Brent McCrone nailed him in the midsection and caused a fumble. Alex Valdez scooped up the fumble on the Port St. Joe 10 yard line and walked into the endzone for the Tiger score. Treven Smith ran in the 2 point conversion with 7:38 left in the 2nd quarter giving the Tigers the 14-7 lead.
The Blountstown defense would step it up again. On Port St. Joe’s next possession Kaiden Hatchett intercepted a Tiger Shark pass to stop a drive. The Blountstown offense converted the turnover to points with a 7 play 76 yard drive finished off by a 35 yard Treven Smith run. Smith also ran in the 2 point conversion with 1:06 to play in the half to extend the Tiger lead to 22-7.
A Blountstown fumble recovery by Garrett Martin got the ball back for the Tigers with :54 seconds to go before the half at the Tiger Shark 35 yard line. On the next play, Treven Smith lined up at quarterback and tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Alex Valdez. The extra point by Pola McCloud gave Blountstown the 28-7 lead at the half.
Blountstown would tack on the final score of the night with 4:07 in 3rd quarter after a fumble recovery by Zeb Kelley. The fumble was recovered on the Port St. Joe 29 yard line. Four plays later, Treven Smith ran in from 19 yards out and the McCloud extra point gave the Tigers the 35-7 victory.
The Tiger offense won in the trenches putting up 269 total yards on 40 plays for a 6.4 yard per play average. Treven Smith led the offense with 92 yards rushing on 11 carries including a 35 yard TD pass. Alex Valdez added 51 yards on 9 carries and Garrett Martin chipped in 43 yards on 8 carries. Alex Valdez and Jarian Mosely had one reception each.
Defensively the Tigers played hard all night and were led by Carson Hatchett, Zeb Kelley and Brent McCrone each with double digit tackles and forcing 3 turnovers. The Tigers did not commit a penalty the entire game.
Blountstown (6-0) will host Class 4A Bay (1-6) for Homecoming Week this Friday night October 11th at 7:00 CT. Bay is coming off a loss to Marianna 30-14. After this Friday night, the Tigers will play in the inaugural Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Conference Championship Tournament. The Tigers are currently the #1 seed in the bracket and will host a week #8 game with a yet to be determined opponent on October 18th.