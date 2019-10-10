Frances Wood Price will serve as Grand Marshal of Homecoming Parade

Blountstown High School is pleased to announce the selection of Mrs. Frances Wood Price as grand marshal of the 2019 homecoming parade. Mrs. Price, or Sadie or Gran, to many in the community, has been a member of the Calhoun County community since her birth in 1933. She started school at Blountstown Elementary in 1939 and progressed through her high school years, becoming a cheerleader her Freshman year. She was active in her home economics class in high school. So much so, that she was sent to the Florida State Fair in Tampa to model a dress she made in the State Competition.
As an adult, Mrs. Price was still instrumental in Blountstown Schools. She was a storied bus driver for decades and even a reading teacher assistant for a year. She drove busses for numerous clubs to attend field trips, as well as the band bus to away games. She, along with her beloved husband Doug, were avid band booster parents. This was not only during their children's years in the band, but also their grandchildren's. She is a founding member of the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement, writing grants that have brought in millions of dollars to restore the buildings there. She might be best known, though, as the lady who makes those incredible buttermilk biscuits on the wood stove in the Yon House.
More recently, Mrs. Price has volunteered at Blountstown High School in the culinary department teaching young students how to make her famous buttermilk biscuits. She also comes to the school before big tests that the students will take, like the state FSA test, and prays over and anoints each computer in every room of the school that they will test on. Her love for children of any age has made her Gran to thousands in this community.
Mrs. Price is a beloved, tireless and industrious member of this community and BHS wanted to honor her service to our community. Congratulations Gran! We at BHS love you more than words!