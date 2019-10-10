CPWG Eng. provides temporary roof for downtown building

Great news, Blountstown! Progress is being made at the brick building on the corner of Central Avenue and Pear Street in downtown Blountstown. A temporary roof is being installed by Jason Alderman and CPWG Engineering, Inc. This firm is owned by Steve and Sheila Tarte of Tampa, Florida, and they have an office here in Blountstown. Without their assistance and expertise, the progress that has been made would not have been possible. Their generosity to this community is amazing!
On Thursday, October 17, at 6 p.m., there will be a meeting at the Club House at the Pioneer Settlement for anyone who is interested in helping with the restoration of this historic property. Delicious refreshments will be served and we will spend time sharing ideas and planning our next steps.
Saving Downtown Blountstown has finally received our 501(c)(3) status and are ready to accept donations. If you have any questions or ideas, please join us on the 17th or send emails to sleonardmccrone@gmail.com
.