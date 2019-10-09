Sheriff's Log for 10/09/19

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, October 9. 2019
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 30
Sara Elizabeth Axtman - domestic battery
Amy Jean Brady - out of county warrant
Christopher Lafollette - criminal registration
Anthony Wayne McClure - battery/2nd or subsq. offense
Victoria L. McClure - domestic battery
Stacy Marie Sims - disorderly conduct/ resist officer/obstruct without violence
Ashley Nicole Davis - criminal registration
October 1
Andora Lynn Dupree - probation violation
October 2
Cavon T. Cox - probation violation
Jennifer Brooke Fleck - criminal registration
Jeremy Buck McCreary - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Cassie Janel Taylor - probation violation
October 3
James Milton Ammons - criminal registration
Stacy Ann Boos - criminal registration
Marjorie Diane Reed - failure to appear
Krystle Lynn Travis - probation violation

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 1
James Milton Ammons - failure to appear
October 2
Paul Anthony Gregory - grand theft of motor vehicle
Linda Lewis Neil - aggravated battery deadly weapon
October 3
Carrie Nicole Mayo - violation of probation
Donald Shane Pettis - violation of probation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 