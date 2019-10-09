CALHOUN COUNTY
September 30
Sara Elizabeth Axtman - domestic battery
Amy Jean Brady - out of county warrant
Christopher Lafollette - criminal registration
Anthony Wayne McClure - battery/2nd or subsq. offense
Victoria L. McClure - domestic battery
Stacy Marie Sims - disorderly conduct/ resist officer/obstruct without violence
Ashley Nicole Davis - criminal registration
October 1
Andora Lynn Dupree - probation violation
October 2
Cavon T. Cox - probation violation
Jennifer Brooke Fleck - criminal registration
Jeremy Buck McCreary - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Cassie Janel Taylor - probation violation
October 3
James Milton Ammons - criminal registration
Stacy Ann Boos - criminal registration
Marjorie Diane Reed - failure to appear
Krystle Lynn Travis - probation violation
Sheriff's Log for 10/09/19
