Legals for 10-09-19

Wednesday, October 9. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 841 OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 31, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffvs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19-17-CA
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
PUBLISH IN THE COUNTY RECORD
TO: BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
(last known residence)
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
4740 Baker Road
Altha, Florida 32421
(last known residence)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in CALHOUN County, Florida:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road, Altha, Florida 32421
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A., 10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C, Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024, eMail: Service@strauslegal.com on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication on or before October 25, 2019 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed herein.
NOTICE: ANY PERSON WITH A DISABILITY REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); 1-800-955-8770 (v), VIA FLORIDA RELAY SERVICE NO LATER THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PROCEEDING.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at CALHOUN County, Florida this 9th day of September 2019. Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By
As Deputy Clerk
Publish in: The County Record
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Legal Notice
IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.072019CPOOOO42PRAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
ROGER MCLAUGHLIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Roger McLaughlin, deceased, whose date of death was September 8, 2019, and is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida. Probate Division; the address of which is 20859 East Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and attorney for the personal representative are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE LATER OF THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) OR MORE YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS OCTOBER 9, 2019.
ELIZABETH LEE BAYLOR
21 WALNUT LANE
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
DAVID F. PLEASANTON, P.A.
Florida Bar Number: 326712
1840 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 205
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Telephone: (561) 433-0955
Facsimile: (561) 433-0954
Primary email: dfplaw@bellsouth.net
Secondary email: cpdflaw@bellosuth.net
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building exterior (roofs, walls, windows etc.) at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, November 5 at 2:00 PM CDT located in the Emergency Operations Center at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Exterior
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert K. Bondesen Sr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 861 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0010-0100
Lots 1,2,3,4,5 AND 6 INCLUSIVE, Block 10, Re-Plat of MIRROR LAKES HOMESITES, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Said lands being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
William J. Granados
Marena H. Granados
850 Gateway Lane
Seymour, TN 37865
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
November 7, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Allana Carrol #28 & #29 North
Robert Stewart #40 North
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Allana Carrol #28 & #29 North
Robert Stewart #40 North
