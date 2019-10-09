Elizabeth Ann Richards, 81 of Blountstown, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.
Ann was born in Blountstown January 25, 1938 to the late John Gordon and Velma Bryant and had lived in Blountstown all her life. She loved nature, wildlife and working in her flower garden. She also had a passion for the Florida Gators and Duke basketball. Ann was also a faithful steward to God and her church. She was a lifelong member of Christian Home Church where she served as choir director for many years. Her church family was an extension of her own family. She will be truly missed by her family, friends and church.
Survivors include her husband Charles Richards; her sons, Chuck Richards and his wife Robin, Steve Richards and Thad Richards and his wife Bonnie; her daughters, Terri Hatton and her husband Terry and Renee Schlyen and her husband Pete; her grandchildren, Seth Revell, Aimee Wood and her husband Cole, Ashley Richards,and his wife Valerie, Adam Richards and his wife Thu, Jacy Bailey, Ally Richards, Carly Richards and her fiancé Tait, JT Richards, Emma Richards and Aidan Richards; great grandchildren, Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Golden, Emily and Isabelle Wood, Cameron Richards, Addyson and Braylon Bailey; a brother, Johnny Bryant and his wife Lori; her sisters, Jackie Lee, Joyce Bryant and Betty Messer.
Funeral service to honor and to celebrate Ann’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 from the Christian Home Church in Blountstown. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449