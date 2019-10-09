Ilene H. Parish, age 87, of Blountstown, FL passed Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the home.
Ilene was born on October 15, 1931 in Holmes County, FL to William Gwen Harrell and Nancy Ardell (Arrant) Harrell and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She was a homemaker who loved her flower garden, cooking and reading. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Laymon Parish, parents, son, William Earl Sasser; stepfather, Eulas Holliday: brother, Mancil Holliday; sister, Lurene Larkins; two stepbrothers, Luverne Holliday and Clifford Holliday; three stepsisters, Bessie Lee Hall, Glenda Earl Searcy and Geraldine Smith.
Survivors include, two daughters, Jackie Bowen and husband, Ronnie of Chattahoochee, FL, Chryl Boyce and husband, Patrick of Panama City, FL; one brother, Manuel Holliday and wife, Doris of Blountstown, FL; two sisters, Ella Mae Griffin of the Red Oak Community in Altha, FL, Margie Land of Radcliff, KY; three grandchildren, Shannon Poole and husband, James; Kristal Bello and Kelli Wright and husband, Todd; 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) from the graveside at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL with Reverend David Goodman officiating. Interment will follow.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.