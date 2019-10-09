Melvin Leroy Eby, age 93, of Blountstown, FL went home to be with the Lord on October 3, 2019 surrounded by family.
Melvin was born on July 1, 1926 in Chambersburg, PA to Menno Eby, Sr. and Orpha (Burkhart) Eby and had lived in Calhoun County for the past 40 years coming from Wisconsin. Melvin was a retired farmer and logger, he enjoyed working with old cars and watching and listening to Gaither songs and videos. He was a member of Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown and was preceded in death by his parents, Menno Eby, Sr. and Orpha (Burkhart) Eby, wife, Doris Eby, grandson, Matthew, two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include: four sons, Glen David Eby and wife, Irene (Schrock) Eby of Spooner, WI; Orville Wayne Eby and wife, Ruth (Weldy) Eby of Blountstown, FL; Carl Edward Eby and wife, Rose (Yutzy) Eby of London, OH; Willis Eugene Eby and wife, Tammy (Knight) Eby of Glen Flora, WI; six daughters: Miriam Joyce (Eby) Taylor and husband, Mike Taylor of Chipley, FL; Edith Arlene (Eby) Bates and husband, Glenn Bates of Altha, FL; Alice Marie (Eby) Hamlin and husband, Ricky Hamlin of Conrath, WI, Ellen Elizabeth (Eby) of Plain City, OH, Janice Louise (Eby) Brown and husband, Duane Brown of Blountstown, FL, Donita Kay (Eby) Yoder and husband, Kevin Yoder of Glen Flora, WI; three brothers: John Eby of Belleville, PA, Mark Eby of Hayward, WI and Menno Eby, Jr. and wife, Alma of Grove City, MN; one sister, June Rodes of Goshen, IN; 26 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service were held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 am (CDT) at Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown with Pastor Paul Smith and Titus Rodes officiating. Interment followed in Red Oak Cemetery near Altha, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.