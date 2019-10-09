Isora Calafell, 82 of Blountstown passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Panama City.
Isora was born April 9, 1937 in Cuba to the late Marcello Gonzalez and Margarita Calafell. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her husband Evelio Garcia; her sons, Danilo, Gustavo, Ernesto, Alex and Simon Rojas; her daughters, Elvira Rojas and Lilia Delcid; twenty one grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com850-674-5449