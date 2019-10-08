Carolyn Ann Fant Nielsen Anemos, 72 of Sneads, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Panama City.
Carolyn was born in Tampa, April 22, 1947, to the late Albert and Trudie Mae (Brooks) Fant. She lived in Ohio most of her life and had lived in Jackson County since 2011. She was a lunchroom worker for Jackson County Schools and a member of the Sneads First Baptist Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Adena Nielsen; her brothers, Robert, Edward and Eugene Fant; her sisters, Julia O’Bryan and Beneva Mayo.
Survivors include her son, Shawn Nielsen and his wife Amanda of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Charlotte Gacad and her husband Bobby of Ft. Myers; a brother, William E. Fant, Sr. of Marianna; sisters, Dollie Fant Mercer and her husband Gene of Sneads, Lillian Bramblette and her husband Clydus of Altha, Thelma Fant of Marianna, Karen Blackburn and her husband Lloyd and Jennie Striker of Altha; three grandchildren, Justin, Brandon and Korynna; two great grandchildren Alba and Miles; a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services to honor and to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown with Reverend Michael Murry officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shiloh Cemetery near Altha. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Adams Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.